Hasina orders area-wise water, power tariffs

From the minister to the cleaner - all equally enjoy the benefits of such subsidies, Mannan quoted Hasina as saying.

She suggested charges on such utilities based on the locality, earnings and family.

Mannan said that the prime minister emphasised the need for more campaigns to raise awareness about the Universal Pension Scheme so that more people can benefit from it.

On Aug 17, the government launched four types of pension schemes – Probash, Pragati, Surokkha and Samata – to be available on payment of Tk 1,000-10,000 per month in premium for 10 to 42 years.