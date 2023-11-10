Hasina orders area-wise water, power tariffs

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered officials to fix the prices of key utility services like electricity and water based on citizens’ income, distribution area and family condition to gradually come out from the trend of subsidies.
She believes it is unfair for both the rich and the poor to receive the same amount of subsidies, Planning Minister MA Mannan said after a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council or ECNEC which she chaired on Thursday.
From the minister to the cleaner - all equally enjoy the benefits of such subsidies, Mannan quoted Hasina as saying.
She suggested charges on such utilities based on the locality, earnings and family.
Mannan said that the prime minister emphasised the need for more campaigns to raise awareness about the Universal Pension Scheme so that more people can benefit from it.
On Aug 17, the government launched four types of pension schemes – Probash, Pragati, Surokkha and Samata – to be available on payment of Tk 1,000-10,000 per month in premium for 10 to 42 years.