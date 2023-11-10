    বাংলা

    Hasina orders area-wise water, power tariffs

    The prime minister emphasises the need for more campaigns to raise awareness about the Universal Pension Scheme

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Nov 2023, 07:23 PM
    Updated : 9 Nov 2023, 07:23 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered officials to fix the prices of key utility services like electricity and water based on citizens’ income, distribution area and family condition to gradually come out from the trend of subsidies.

    She believes it is unfair for both the rich and the poor to receive the same amount of subsidies, Planning Minister MA Mannan said after a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council or ECNEC which she chaired on Thursday.

    From the minister to the cleaner - all equally enjoy the benefits of such subsidies, Mannan quoted Hasina as saying.

    She suggested charges on such utilities based on the locality, earnings and family.

    Mannan said that the prime minister emphasised the need for more campaigns to raise awareness about the Universal Pension Scheme so that more people can benefit from it.

    On Aug 17, the government launched four types of pension schemes – Probash, Pragati, Surokkha and Samata – to be available on payment of Tk 1,000-10,000 per month in premium for 10 to 42 years.

    RELATED STORIES
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana offers prayers at Masjid Al-Nabawi in Medina on Sunday, Nov 5, 2023. Photo: PMO
    Hasina visits Masjid Al-Nabawi
    She will join the International Conference on Women in Islam in Jeddah
    PM Hasina inaugurates construction of MRT Line-5
    Hasina inaugurates construction of MRT Line-5
    The 20km route will stretch from Vatara to Gabtoli via Gulshan and Mirpur-10
    Hasina sees ‘antigovernment conspiracy’ behind price rises amid unrestrained inflation
    Hasina sees ‘antigovt plot’ behind price rises
    She orders action against “businesses that manipulate the prices and then speak against the government for the price rises”
    India-assisted projects showcase the role of friendly ties in economic growth: Hasina
    Neighbourly cooperation key to Bangladesh's progress: Hasina
    Hasina and Modi jointly inaugurated three projects to bolster cross-border rail connectivity and energy security in Bangladesh

    Opinion

    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine