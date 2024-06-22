The health minister says hospitals have sufficient antivenom stocks

Health minister: do not panic over Russell's viper, enough antivenom stocks

Health and Family Welfare Minister Samanta Lal Sen has advised the public not to panic over the venomous Russell's viper snakes.

He held a virtual meeting with civil surgeons, family planning officers, divisional directors, medical college hospital directors, and other health department officials across the country on Saturday.

In the meeting, he discussed snakebite incidents and the Russell's viper sightings reported in several regions.

Sen emphasised the critical importance of promptly taking snakebite victims to a doctor.

"Timely medical intervention can fully cure snakebite victims through proper treatment," he said.

He addressed the nation in a video broadcast on Facebook from the meeting. “As health minister, I assure you, there is no need to panic. Our hospitals have ample stocks of anti-venom for Russell's viper bites. I have instructed that there must be no shortage of anti-venom under any circumstances,” he said.

Reports of Russell's viper sightings along the banks of the Padma and Meghna rivers have recently caused public alarm.

Despite recent sightings of the snake in several districts, specific data on the number of bites, deaths, or confirmations that these bites are from Russell’s vipers remain unavailable.