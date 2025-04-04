US Senate Republican pushes for congressional approval of president's tariffs

The move, made the day after four other Senate Republicans voted for a measure that would lift Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods, was the latest sign of dissent among Republicans

Republican US Senator Chuck Grassley introduced a bill on Thursday that would require congressional approval for new tariffs, the day after President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping new taxes on a vast array of imported goods.

Grassley, whose home state of Iowa relies heavily on the global agricultural trade, joined Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell of Washington for the "Trade Review Act of 2025" which would require Congress to sign off on new tariffs within 60 days of their imposition or automatically block their enforcement.

The move, made the day after four other Senate Republicans voted for a measure that would lift Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods, was the latest sign of dissent among Republicans as Trump's aggressive moves fanned recessionary fears and sparked Wall Street's worst day since 2022.

Neither Grassley's bill nor the measure that passed the Senate on Wednesday were seen as likely to become law while Trump's Republicans hold majorities in both the Senate and House of Representatives, where many of their members are voicing support for Trump's moves.

Trump, who has long advocated for tariffs, said that the highest US trade barriers in more than a century would both raise federal revenue and drive manufacturing back to the US Economists have voiced deep scepticism about both possibilities.

Grassley, the longest-serving member of the US Senate, did not directly criticize Trump in introducing his bill. He noted that he had proposed a similar trade approach during Trump's first administration, citing the US Constitution establishing congressional authority over trade issues, but that over time the legislature has ceded this power to the executive branch.

But some Republicans have indicated unease with parts of Trump's tariff plans.

"I would have expected more targeted tariffs to meet the needs of where countries are taking advantage of us, and perhaps a more modest approach in the amounts," Republican Senator Jerry Moran told reporters. He also expressed concerns that tariffs placed on US allies in Southeast Asia were similar to those placed on China, which he called a "damaging" economy to the US.

Republican Senator James Lankford said he was surprised by the 17% tariff on Israel and hoped the US Trade Representative could explain why the tariff level on Israel was different from other countries.

Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell -- the chamber's former Republican leader -- provided the votes on Wednesday to pass Democratic Senator Tim Kaine's disapproval resolution on the Trump trade approach toward Canada.

"Tariffs drive up the cost of goods and services. They are a tax on everyday working Americans," McConnell said in a statement on Thursday.

About half of Americans, and one in five Republicans, believe that increasing tariffs on imports will do more harm than good, a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Wednesday found.

The Republican critics in Congress of Trump's tariff moves remained a distinct minority. Indeed, the House earlier this month passed a measure meant to strip Congress' power to challenge new tariffs imposed by the president.

"The president has been talking about unfair trade against the United States for 40 years, so he's been very consistent on this," said Senator John Barrasso, the chamber’s No. 2 Republican. "Long-term, I think this is very important for the country, bringing jobs and manufacturing back to America, focusing on our economy."

Grassley's Democratic co-sponsor, Cantwell, said that Trump's tariffs risked long-term damage to the US economy.

"We can't afford a trade war that lasts for two or three years, leaving our product off the shelves," Cantwell said. "We cannot have arbitrary policies that create chaos and uncertainty."