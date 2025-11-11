Chattogram police extends ban on rallies, gatherings near port for another month

The Chattogram Metropolitan Police has extended the ban on all political, labour, and social rallies, processions, human chains, and street meetings near the port for another month.

The decision, announced in a media statement on Tuesday, aims to keep import-export operations smooth and uninterrupted in the strategic port area.

On Oct 10, the CMP had imposed a one-month restriction on gatherings near the port. The new extension will remain in effect until Dec 11.

The ban covers key points around the port, including Barik Building Intersection, Nimtala Intersection, Third Jetty Gate, Customs Intersection, and Saltgola Crossing.

The statement said Chattogram Port is the heart of Bangladesh’s economy and a top-level KPI (strategically important facility). The majority of the country’s import and export activities pass through this port.

According to the statement, 5,000 to 6,000 vehicles -- including trucks, covered vans, long vehicles, and prime movers -- move through the port daily to transport essential daily commodities, raw materials for industries, and import-export goods.

The statement also highlighted that maintaining smooth traffic flow around the port is critically important.

It warned: “Organising processions, rallies, human chains, and street meetings in the port area causes traffic congestion, disrupting import-export operations at the port, which can severely harm the national economy and pose a threat to national security.”

To ensure that import-export activities at Chattogram Port continue uninterrupted and efficiently, the CMP cited authority granted under Section 30 of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police Ordinance, 1978, as the basis for the extended ban.