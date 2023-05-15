Tk 3bn Dhanmondi house is govt property, top court reconfirms

The Appellate Division dismissed Yunus's appeal to dismiss a case over failure to send appointment letters, work schedule approvals, and returns
The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has upheld a High Court ruling saying that the abandoned house worth nearly Tk 3 billion in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi road No. 2 belongs to the government.
Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order on Monday after dismissing S Nehal Ahmed's leave to appeal that claimed ownership of the property.
The court has also upheld a Tk 10,000 fine for journalist Abed Khan for concealing information and filing a writ claiming ownership of the house.
Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mainul Hasan appeared for the state in court.
A High Court bench of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Mohammad Ali issued the verdict on Nov 21 last year.