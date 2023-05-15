    বাংলা

    Tk 3bn Dhanmondi house is govt property, top court reconfirms

    The court also upheld a Tk 10,000 fine for journalist Abed Khan for concealing information and filing a writ claiming ownership of the house

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 May 2023, 06:36 AM
    Updated : 15 May 2023, 06:36 AM

    The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has upheld a High Court ruling saying that the abandoned house worth nearly Tk 3 billion in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi road No. 2 belongs to the government.

    Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order on Monday after dismissing S Nehal Ahmed's leave to appeal that claimed ownership of the property.

    The court has also upheld a Tk 10,000 fine for journalist Abed Khan for concealing information and filing a writ claiming ownership of the house.

    Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mainul Hasan appeared for the state in court.

    A High Court bench of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Mohammad Ali issued the verdict on Nov 21 last year.

