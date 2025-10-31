Parliamentary election: 119 symbols reserved for registered parties, independent candidates

The Election Commission has reserved 119 symbols for registered parties and independent candidates in the next parliamentary polls.

On Thursday, the EC published the updated gazette of symbols in the Parliamentary Election Management Rules, signed by Election Commission Secretary Akhtar Ahmed. This revision comes five weeks after the previous list.

The expected Shapla (Water Lily) symbol, demanded by the National Citizen Party (NCP), was not included; however, the Shapla Koli (Water Lily Bud) logo has been added to the roster.

The 119 symbols now include:

Apel (Apple), Anaras (Pineapple), Aam (Mango), Almari (Cupboard), Eagle (Eagle), Utt (Camel), Udiyoman Surjo (Rising Sun), Ektara, Kanchi (Scissors), Kabutar (Pigeon), Kolom (Pen), Kolos (Pitcher), Kolar Chhori (Banana Bunch), Kathal (Jackfruit), Cup-Pirich (Cup-Saucer), Kaste (Sickle), Ketli (Kettle), Kumir (Crocodile), Computer, Kural (Machete), Kunrey Ghor (Hut), Kodal (Hoe), Khejur Gach (Date Palm), Gorur gari (Bullock Cart), Gavi (Cow), Gamcha (Towel), Golap Phool (Rose), Ghonta (Bell), Ghuri (Kite), Ghora (Horse), Chaka (Wheel), Chabi (Key), Chiruni (Comb), Chingri (Shrimp), Chair, Choshma (Glasses), Chhori (Cane), Chhata (Umbrella), Jog, Jahaj (Ship), Torchlight, Tubewell, Table, Table Lamp, Table Ghori (Table Clock), Truck, Tractor, Telephone, Television, Dab, Dressing Table, Tara (Star), Tala (Lock), Thala (Plate), Daripalla (Weighing Scales), Dalan (Building), Deyal Ghori (Wall Clock), Doutola Bus (Two-Storey Bus), Dawat Kolom (Ink Pen), Dolona (Cradle), Dhaner Shish (Paddy Sheaf), Nongor (Anchor), Nouka (Boat, suspended), Pagri (Turban), Panir Tap (Water Tap), Palki (Palanquin), Projapoti (Butterfly), Pholer Jhuri (Fruit Basket), Football (Football), Phulkopi (Cauliflower), Phuler Mala (Flower Garland), Boi (Book), Bok (Heron), Bagh (Tiger), Botgach (Banyan Tree), Bicycle, Balti (Bucket), Belun (Balloon), Baby Taxi, Baidyutik Pakhha (Electric Fan), Baidyutik Bulb (Electric Bulb), Moi (Ladder), Mog (Mug), Mic (Microphone), Motor Gari (Car), Moshal (Torch), Moyur (Peacock), Mach (Fish), Mathal (Coconut Husk), Minar (Minaret), Mombati (Candle), Mobile Phone, Motorcycle, Mora (Wrapped Parcel), Morog (Rooster), Rocket, Rail Engine, Rickshaw, Lichu (Lychee), Langol (Plough), Shapla Koli (Water Lily Bud), Sonali Aash (Golden Fibre), Selai Machine (Sewing Machine), Sofa, Siri, Singho (Lion), Surjomukhi (Sunflower), Horin (Deer), Panja (Hand), Hatghori (Wristwatch), Hatpakhha (Hand Fan), Hash (Duck), Hati (Elephant), Hatudi (Hammer), Hariken (Lamp), Handshake, Hookah, Helicopter.

Currently, 52 parties are registered with the EC, while four parties are suspended or cancelled. Both newly registered parties and independent candidates will receive their election symbols from this list.

The previous gazette, released on September 24, included 115 symbols. Amid criticism, 15 symbols were removed -- Utpakhi (Ostrich), Kola (Banana), Khat (Bed), Charger Light, Tiffin Carrier, Tobla, Tormuj (Watermelon), Phuler Tob (Flower Pot), Fridge (Refrigerator), Banshi (Flute), Bench, Begun (Brinjal), Lau (Bottle Gourd), Shankh (Conch), Suitcase -- and 19 new symbols added: Utt (Camel), Chiruni (Comb), Torchlight, Table Lamp, Tractor, Dressing Table, Tala (Lock), Dutola Bus (Two-Storey Bus), Pagri (Turban), Panir Tap (Water Tap), Palki (Palanquin), Pholer Jhuri (Fruit Basket), Baby Taxi, Baidyutik Balb (Electric Bulb), Motorcycle, Rail Engine, Siri (Stairs), Surjomukhi (Sunflower), Handshake.