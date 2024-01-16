Chattogram Elevated Expressway to open in March, but ramp construction runs 18 months late

The government is preparing to open the first elevated expressway in Chattogram to traffic in March. However, it will take an additional year and a half to fully reap its benefits due to the delay in the construction of the 15 ramps between the two ends of this 16-kilometer-long structure.

In November, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Tk 43 billion expressway, the second of its kind in Bangladesh after the one in Dhaka, stretching from Lalkhan Bazar to Shah Amanat International Airport. Initially, the airport to Tiger Pass section was briefly opened to traffic, but it was temporarily closed to complete other essential work.

Mahfuzur Rahman, executive engineer of Chattogram Development Authority and director of the project, confirmed that some work on the Tiger Pass to Lalkhan Bazar section, as well as the installation of toll boxes and other structures necessary for toll collection, are yet to be completed. These tasks are expected to be finalised before the official opening.

The project authorities plan to submit a toll rate proposal to the government for approval, and toll collection will commence accordingly if the proposal is granted, Mahfuzur Rahman added.

Originally approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council in 2017 with an estimated cost of Tk 32.5 billion and a completion period of three years, the project faced delays in its construction timeline.