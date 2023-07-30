469 BNP loyalists sued in 11 cases over clashes during anti-govt protests in Dhaka

Eleven cases have been registered in seven police stations in Dhaka in connection with the violent clashes that erupted during the BNP's sit-in protests across the capital.

Nine of these cases were started by the police, while the others were filed by two victims of the clashes.

As many as 469 people are implicated in the cases. Law enforcers have arrested 149 suspects so far, according to Faruk Hossain, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.