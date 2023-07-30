    বাংলা

    469 BNP loyalists sued in 11 cases over clashes during anti-govt protests in Dhaka

    Police have arrested 149 BNP activists so far

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 July 2023, 09:32 AM
    Updated : 30 July 2023, 09:32 AM

    Eleven cases have been registered in seven police stations in Dhaka in connection with the violent clashes that erupted during the BNP's sit-in protests across the capital.

    Nine of these cases were started by the police, while the others were filed by two victims of the clashes.

    As many as 469 people are implicated in the cases. Law enforcers have arrested 149 suspects so far, according to Faruk Hossain, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

    On Saturday, BNP loyalists blocked the entry points to Dhaka as part of their campaign to oust the Awami League from power and install a neutral government during the upcoming general election. But tensions simmered as BNP supporters clashed with the police in parts of the capital.

    The authorities later blamed BNP activists for the clashes, accusing them of hurling improvised bombs at law enforcers and vandalising police vehicles.

    "The BNP did not have permission to hold the programmes on Saturday. During these illegal gatherings, they torched buses, vandalised police cars and other vehicles, detonated bombs, and ambushed law enforcers," Faruk said on Sunday.

    "As of Sunday afternoon, 11 separate cases in seven police stations have been filed over these crimes. Police have arrested 149 BNP activists in these cases. Efforts are underway to arrest the others.”

    Senior BNP leaders Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Amanullah Aman were also detained during the clashes. But they were released after questioning.

    Asked if they were implicated in any of the cases, Faruk said, "That will become clear after reviewing the case statements."

    Meanwhile, a court has sent Abdus Salam Azad, an organising secretary of the BNP, to jail in connection with a case over the clashes in Dholaikhal.

    Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farzana Shakila Sumu issued the order after turning down both remand and bail petitions for Azad on Sunday.

    The court also granted police permission to question four others in custody for a day in the same case.

    They are Abdul Momin, organising secretary of the Jubo Dal's Keraniganj Zinzira Union unit, and party activists Kabir, Sohag Gazi and Md Riyaz Uddin Raju.

    As many as 22 people, including Nipun Ray Chowdhury, a member of the BNP’s central committee, were named in the case started by SI Nasir Uddin Hawlader of Sutrapur Police Station, along with around 400 unnamed suspects.

    RELATED STORIES
    Court to deliver verdict in illicit wealth case against Tarique Rahman, wife Zubaida on Aug 2
    Verdict in graft case against Tarique, Zubaida on Aug 2
    The Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case in 2007, accusing the couple of owning Tk 48.15 million beyond their means
    18 arrested in Bangla College incident during BNP march
    18 arrested in Bangla College incident during BNP march
    About 500 unidentified individuals have been accused in two cases, with one case having 120 names and the other 107 names
    Clashes erupt during BNP's protest march in Dhaka's Mirpur
    Clashes erupt at BNP march in Mirpur
    BNP activists were reportedly attacked as they led a procession past the Government Bangla College, leaving a few people injured
    BNP to roll out fresh anti-government protests at Dhaka rally on Wednesday
    BNP to announce fresh protests Wednesday
    Mirza Fakhrul says the party will announce the launch of a ‘new journey to restore democracy’

    Opinion

    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan