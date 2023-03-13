Rajshahi University students block rail tracks with fire over clashes with locals

Rajshahi Railway Station’s Manager Abdul Kariym said the students put tree trunks and burnt them at two points on the tracks.

Four Rajshahi-bound trains were stopped outside the city due to the blockade, he said. The stranded trains are Madhumati Express from Goalanda, Sagardari Arani and Mohananda from Khulna, and Titumir from Chilahati.

Banglabandha Express to Panchagarh could not leave Rajshahi due to the protests while the departure of Dhumketu Express to Dhaka became uncertain, the station manager said.

The university said in a statement it filed a case at Motihar Police Station over the clashes.

Registrar Abdus Salam, the plaintiff of the case, said 400 to 500 unidentified people were accused in it.

Police officer Hafizur said they arrested a suspect, Taslim Ali alias Peter, 45, in the case.

Earlier on Sunday, a group of Bangladesh Chhatra League activists helped Vice-Chancellor Professor Golam Shabbir Sattar escape from the Senate building besieged by student protesters.

After two hours of the besiegement of the building, the Chhatra League activists of the university came to the aid of the embattled Sattar, who had been under pressure from students seeking justice and swift investigation into the violent clashes that left at least 92 students injured.

Saturday's clash stemmed from a dispute between a student and bus operators before spiralling out of control and spilling onto the Dhaka-Rajshahi Highway.

Details are sketchy, but according to students and locals, Alamin Akash, a sociology student, got into a row with staff members of the bus company, Mohammad Paribahan, while travelling to Rajshahi from Bogura.

Upon arriving at the university's Binodpur gate, the student continued to argue with the transport workers.