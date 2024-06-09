Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 09, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Minority group leader alleges ex-IGP Benazir grabbed Hindus' land to build resort

Rana Dasgupta calls for Sheikh Hasina’s intervention to help the Hindu families get their land back

Benazir grabbed Hindus' land: for resort: minority leader

Gopalganj Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 09 Jun 2024, 02:08 AM

Updated : 09 Jun 2024, 02:08 AM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
Shots fired from Myanmar at St Martin’s boats
Shots fired from Myanmar at St Martin’s boats
Naf named protected area. Will it preserve marine life?
Naf named protected area. Will it preserve marine life?
Policeman shot dead by colleague in Baridhara
Policeman shot dead by colleague in Baridhara
Croatia clinch first ever victory over Portugal
Croatia clinch first ever victory over Portugal
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More