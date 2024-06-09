Minority group leader alleges ex-IGP Benazir grabbed Hindus' land to build resort

Rana Dasgupta calls for Sheikh Hasina’s intervention to help the Hindu families get their land back

Former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed, now accused of corruption, faces fresh charges after a minority group leader has accused him of confiscating land belonging from numerous Hindu families in Gopalganj to build his Savanna Eco Resort.

Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, sought Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s intervention to help the Hindu families get their land back.

He made the allegation after speaking to locals during a visit to the area surrounding the resort in Gopalganj Sadar Upazila on Saturday.

“Today I want to make an appeal to the prime minister,” he said, “this area is predominantly Hindu and hundreds of Bighas of land (1 Bigha = 0.25 hectares) of their land have been taken over by Benazir by force, threat, conspiracy.”

“"Not only has the land been occupied, but it's also been enclosed with barbed wire fencing to prevent entry. Inside the park, the Hindu community owns land, yet they can no longer access or manage it.".

“"Agriculture is the mainstay of the local economy here. Being deprived of their land has triggered a severe economic crisis impacting their daily lives. I implore you, Honourable Prime Minister, to visit this area and see for yourself how Benazir Ahmed has stripped the minorities here of their land."

He called upon Hasina to decide how the land will be returned. He also urged local MP Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim to visit the area and speak to the residents.

Dasgupta said people like Benazir and former army chief General Aziz Ahmed, who is also accused of corruption, brought the US sanctions upon the Rapid Action Battalion.

He criticised the ruling Awami League's General Secretary Obaidul Quader for dismissing the wrongdoings of Aziz and Benazir as "mere personal matters".

"The government must explain how these individuals were able to leave Bangladesh during the investigations. They are clearly attempting to evade justice," he said.