Hindu man’s Facebook profile posts anti-Islamic content. But his phone is ‘with police’

Community leaders ask him to leave his phone with police when the slew of provocative posts are found on his Facebook

After his Facebook profile littered the feed with anti-Islamic content, a Hindu man from Tungipara in Gopalganj has alleged his phone was hacked and he left it with police.

Mithun Biswas, 40, made the allegation on Wednesday afternoon during a press conference at the Gano Odhikar Parishad office.

In his written statement, he said: “I am a carpenter by profession. Around a year ago, I bought an Android phone and opened a Facebook account with someone’s help. A few days later, someone hacked into the account and began posting anti-Islamic content. I reported the matter to the UNO and other respected members of the community, who advised me to file a police complaint.”

However, a few days after Eid ul-Fitr, Mithun's Facebook profile began posting provocative anti-Islamic content, sparking growing tension in the area.

Mithun said he felt threatened as locals started questioning him about the posts.

"I filed another general diary at the police station. I am an ordinary man. I demand that those responsible for framing me be identified and brought to justice," he said.

Mizan Shikdar, a former Union Parishad member, said: "The Hindu man is somewhat educated and works as a carpenter.

"After the earlier incident, I advised him to submit his Android phone to the police. Despite this, someone seems to be posting inflammatory content from his account to frame him, he said.

"Mithun was proven innocent in a previous meeting with the Islamic leaders of the area. The real culprits must be found and punished,” he added.

Tungipara Police Station chief Khorshed Alam said the phone is in police custody but new posts continue to appear from Mithun's account.

"We are investigating the matter. We suspect that a group of criminals could be trying to frame him," he said.