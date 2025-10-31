Awami League leader found dead on Sylhet roof after fatal stabbing

Police in Sylhet have recovered the bloodied body of Awami League leader Abdur Razzak from the staircase section of his house roof.

The incident occurred on Friday morning between 6:30am and 9am in Telirai village of Mollar Gaon Union, South Surma, according to Sylhet Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (Media) Mohammad Saiful Islam.

Razzak, 65, son of Maulul Hossain, was the vice-president of South Surma Upazila Awami League and former general secretary of the Upazila Sports Association.

South Surma Police chief Md Mizanur Rahman said, “After praying Fajr, Razzak went onto the roof. Around 9am, family members could not find him inside the house and saw his bloodied body on the roof. Police later recovered the body.

“It appears he was killed on the staircase section of the two-storey roof. The gate was locked and family members were inside. The matter is being investigated.”

Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam added, “Razzak’s body shows multiple stab wounds. The body has been sent to Osmani Hospital morgue for postmortem. Police are working to uncover the mystery behind the murder.”