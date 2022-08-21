Sheikh Hasina, the target of Aug 21 grenade attack, hopes to eliminate terrorism from Bangladesh

“Our dedicated party leaders and workers saved me from the series of grenade attacks by forming a human shield. I survived the attack due to immense blessings of the Almighty but some 24 leaders and workers including president of Mahila Awami League Ivy Rahman embraced martyrdom," the premier said, adding that more than 500 leaders and activists, journalists and security personnel were injured.

Expressing her deep condolences for the injured survivors, who are living “wretched lives” with splinters embedded in their limbs, Hasina prayed for the salvation of the departed souls.

She said such a hellish massacre at a political gathering in broad daylight is rare in world history.

It was the moral obligation of a government to arrest and bring to justice the culprits involved with such a heinous attack. But, the then government “protected the killers and helped a number of attackers leave the country”.

“They destroyed the evidence of the incident and in the name of investigation, diverted the incident to another direction. But truth can never be buried. Today, it has come out through investigation that many higher-ups of the BNP-Jamaat alliance government were directly involved with the attack," added the prime minister.

She hoped that the verdict in the case will soon be announced and, through its execution, the country will “see off terrorism and militancy” to establish “a safe and peaceful habitat for the future generation”.

THE DARK DAY

Party leaders began delivering their speeches from the makeshift stage erected on the back of a truck at around 3pm on that day. Senior leaders took the stage after one more hour and Hasina arrived after another half an hour with the supporters waiting for her speech.

Hasina and other leaders stood behind a table, used as the podium, on the right-hand side of the truck as they spoke. The Awami League chief's bullet-proof Mercedes SUV was parked within a few yards of the steps at the back of the truck.