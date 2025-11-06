Government denounces gun attack on BNP’s Ershad Ullah, orders investigation

The interim government has condemned the attack on BNP’s Chattogram-8 candidate Ershad Ullah during a campaign event.

A statement from the Chief Advisor’s Office on Wednesday said a full investigation has been ordered into the incident.

“Initial findings by Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) indicate that Ershad was not the main target of the attack,” it read. “He was injured by a stray bullet. The government wishes him a speedy recovery.”

It added, “The interim government expresses concern over this criminal act and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to ensure the safety of all candidates and citizens participating in the democratic process.

“The chief advisor has instructed security forces to ensure perpetrators are identified, arrested, and brought to justice without any leniency. There is no place for violence or intimidation in our political and social life. The CMP has already launched operations to arrest the attackers.”

The government also urged all political parties and their supporters to maintain peace and restraint to ensure the February general election is conducted in “a peaceful, dignified, and fair environment”.

It said, “All necessary measures are being taken to ensure a free, fair, credible, and festive election nationwide, and to provide a safe and secure environment.”

The attack occurred around 5:30pm near Chalitoli East Mosque under Bayezid Bostami Police Station. Five people, including Ershad, were shot and admitted to Evercare Hospital in Chattogram.

The victims include Sarwar Hossain Babla, Irfanul Haque Shanto, Aminul Haque, and Mortuza Haque.

Sarwar died at the hospital at around 6:30pm. He was listed as "a top criminal" by police and had recently claimed to be a BNP activist.

Among the injured, Shanto is the joint convenor of Ward No. 3 Swechchhasebak Dal, while Aminul and Murtuza are also involved in BNP politics.