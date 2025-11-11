Four recruiting agencies face corruption charges over ‘embezzlement, laundering’

The Anti-Corruption Commission is going to take legal steps against five people from four recruiting agencies over allegations of embezzlement and money laundering through syndication while sending workers to Malaysia.

On Tuesday, ACC Director General Md Akhtar Hossain said the cases will bring charges involving embezzlement and laundering of Tk 3.1 billion against the agencies.

He told reporters that these agencies collected five times the government-approved fee of Tk 78,990 from a total of 18,563 workers.

ACC Assistant Director Minhaj Bin Islam will file the cases at the Integrated District Office in Dhaka, he added.

One of the cases will accuse Farida Banu, owner of Celebrity International Limited, and its Managing Director Md Abdul Hai for allegedly overcharging Tk 580 million from 3,486 workers sent to Malaysia.

Aditi International allegedly sent 3,852 workers to Malaysia, overcharging them Tk 640 million. A case will be filed against the agency’s owner, Bishwajit Sahar.

Rabbi International owner Mohammad Bashir faces charges of overcharging Tk 520 million from 3,148 workers sent to Malaysia.

The fourth case accuses Irving Enterprise owner Hefzul Bari Mohammad Lutfor Rahman of sending 8,077 workers to Malaysia by overcharging Tk 1.35 billion. Lutfor stands accused in three other cases.

On Nov 6, the ACC accused 11 people of embezzling Tk 5.2 billion while sending workers to Malaysia.

On Mar 11, the ACC filed cases against 12 recruiting agencies, including the one owned by former finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, over allegations of embezzling and laundering Tk 11.2 billion through syndication.

On Sept 14, another case was filed against the top officials of 13 recruiting agencies for allegedly embezzling Tk 11.5 billion.

Only 10 recruiting agencies used to send workers to Malaysia until 2016 under an agreement signed between Bangladesh and Malaysia. An agreement signed in 2021 raised the number of agencies to 100. But syndication persisted, with a maximum of 25 recruiting agencies controlling the entire business.