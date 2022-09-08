Illegal hundi business has deprived Bangladesh of billions of dollars: CID

The arrest of 16 agents from several mobile financial services, or MFS, has revealed how illegal hundi businesses have deprived Bangladesh of billions of dollars amid a shortage of foreign currency and who are involved with the business, police say.



At least 5,000 agents from several mobile financial services, including bKash, Nagad, Rocket and Upay are involved with the illicit money transfer, depriving Bangladesh of about $7.8 billion in inward remittances a year due to the crime, CID’s Additional IGP Mohammad Ali said at a media briefing on Thursday.



The Criminal Investigation Department opened a probe into the business after instability hit the price of the US dollar in Bangladesh. The police unit arrested 16 people in three separate raids in Dhaka and Chattogram for their alleged ties to money laundering behind the mobile financial services.