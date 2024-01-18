Salvage operation continues a day after ferry sinks in Paturia

Search and rescue efforts have rolled into the second day after a ferry carrying several vehicles sank in the Padma River near Manikganj's Paturia terminal.

The operation resumed around noon on Thursday, according to Abdul Salam, a senior official at the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority's Paturia office.

The vessel capsized near terminal No. 5 in Paturia with nine trucks on board around 8 am on Wednesday. The ferry's second driver, 39-year-old Humayun Kabir, was reported missing afterwards.