Four buses torched in Mirpur, 3 held on eve of BNP’s blockade

Arsonists have set fire to four buses in Dhaka’s Mirpur on the night before the BNP’s fifth round of nationwide transport blockade as part of antigovernment protests.

Two Manarat International University buses were set ablaze in the Nobaberbagh Uttarpara area of Beribadh dam along the Turag river around 8:15pm on Tuesday.

Another bus of Shuktara Paribahan was set on fire in the Dwipnagar area of the Beribadh around 11pm.