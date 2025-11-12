Shop owners say markets, shopping malls will remain open Thursday amid Dhaka lockdown call

The Bangladesh Shop Owners Association has said all markets, commercial centres, and shopping malls across the country, including Dhaka, will remain open on Thursday amid the “Dhaka Lockdown” protest planned by the Awami League.

The decision came at a meeting of the Dhaka Metropolitan Shop Owners Association on Wednesday, according to a media statement.

Association President Nazmul Hasan said, “A political group announced a lockdown programme. Normally, many people close their shops during hartals. To avoid confusion, we decided collectively to keep everything open.”

He said weekly closures vary across areas in Dhaka, adding, “Those who have weekly closures will remain closed [on Thursday].”

The Awami League, whose political activities are banned by the interim government, has called nationwide protests from Nov 10 to 13, coinciding with the impending verdict in the International Crimes Tribunal for Sheikh Hasina over alleged crimes during the July Uprising.