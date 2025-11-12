Gang rivalry led to Mamun’s murder by ‘Tk 200,000 contract killer’, says DB

Police say underworld infighting has led to the murder of “top criminal” Tarik Saif Mamun in Old Dhaka after hitmen were hired for Tk 200,000 to carry out the killing.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch (DB) chief Additional Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam disclosed the information at a media briefing at the DMP Media Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

Five people have been arrested over the killing -- Md Faruk Hossain Faisal alias Kutta Faruk, 38, Robin Ahmed alias Piyas, 25, Md Rubel, 34, Shamim Ahmed, 22, and Md Yusuf alias Jibon, 42.

DB chief said Faruk and Robin were “directly involved” in the killing and fired the shots that killed Mamun.

He said another criminal, Roni, planned the killing following a dispute with Mamun. Roni was part of the same gang that included top criminals Sanjidul Islam Iman and the slain Mamun.

Mamun was shot dead near the gate of Dhaka National Medical College close to the court area in Old Dhaka around 11am on Monday.

Police reported the arrests of five suspects, including two directly involved, and the recovery of two firearms on Tuesday night.

Giving details, officer Shafiqul said Yusuf was arrested in Mohammadpur’s Rayer Bazar based on information from Rubel, while Faruk, Robin, Shamim, and Rubel were caught earlier from Velanagar in Narsingdi Sadar around 9:45pm on Tuesday.

Detectives recovered firearms and bullets from “Yusuf’s possession”. Around Tk 150,000 was also “found” with Faruk and Robin during the Narsingdi raid.

Shafiqul said the suspects “confessed” during initial questioning that Roni paid a total of Tk 200,000 for the murder contract.

Describing Roni as the mastermind, the DB chief said he was once a grocery shop owner but is now a resident of Kafrul and a “top criminal”. Roni became associated with Iman and Mamun and together they controlled parts of Dhaka.

Roni remains on the run, he said, adding that efforts are under way to track him down. “Initially, the killing appears to have stemmed from internal gang rivalry. The real motive and whether Iman had any role, however, will be known after Roni’s arrest,” he said.

The additional commissioner said police reviewed CCTV footage from around the crime scene and analysed intelligence reports to identify the suspects.

“After the murder, Faruk and Robin handed over the firearms and unused bullets to Rubel, a rent-a-car driver, as instructed by Roni,” Shafiqul said.

“Rubel informed Roni over the phone after receiving the weapons, and they were later kept with Yusuf, a tailor in Mohammadpur. Yusuf told us that on the day of the murder, Rubel left a bag containing guns and bullets with him for safekeeping.”

According to the DB, Roni had been planning Mamun’s murder for several days but failed repeatedly. He then chose Monday, the day Mamun had a court appearance, to carry out the attack.

The night before, Roni called Robin to his home and shared the plan. Following the plan, Roni phoned Robin around 9am on Monday and told him to go to the court area.

Robin then brought in his friend Shamim, while Faruk arrived with Sumon and Kamal under Roni’s direction.

At one point, an argument broke out between Roni and Sumon after Roni instructed him and Faruk to shoot. Roni then took two pistols from Sumon, gave one to Faruk and the other to Robin, and sent them to execute the plan.

After confirming Mamun’s death, Faruk and Robin fled the scene through the embankment road to Rayer Bazar. Following Roni’s instructions, Rubel, Faruk, Robin, and Shamim later travelled to Sylhet, attempting to cross into India.

When that failed, they planned to head towards the Satkhira border, but police captured them in Narsingdi before they could escape.