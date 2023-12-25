Dhaka International Trade Fair delayed by 15 days due to Jan 7 polls

The Export Promotion Bureau has delayed the opening of the 28th Dhaka International Trade Fair by 15 days due to the 12th parliamentary election.

The EPB generally organises the month-long fair in Dhaka on the first day of New Year if there are no other issues.

Preparatory work has already begun on the permanent DITF venue named ‘Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre' (BBCFEC) near the Purbachal New Town housing project. The fair will be held there for the third time in 2024.