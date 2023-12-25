Dhaka International Trade Fair delayed by 15 days due to Jan 7 polls

The Export Promotion Bureau has delayed the opening of the 28th Dhaka International Trade Fair by 15 days due to the 12th parliamentary election.
The EPB generally organises the month-long fair in Dhaka on the first day of New Year if there are no other issues.
Preparatory work has already begun on the permanent DITF venue named ‘Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre' (BBCFEC) near the Purbachal New Town housing project. The fair will be held there for the third time in 2024.
“We (EPB) are trying our best to kick off the fair from Jan 15, but the matter will depend on the formation of the new government after the election,” said Vivek Sarker, director of the event.
According to the schedule declared by the Election Commission, the general election will be held on Jan 7. Candidates have launched their campaigns following the allotment of their symbols on Dec 18.
“Preparations are underway at the venue. Around 90 percent of the work tied to stall distribution to local and foreign organisations has been completed. The rest will depend on the political situation of the country,” Sarker said.
The commerce ministry and the EPB jointly organised the fair in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar from 1995 to 2020. The authorities suspended the event in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and resumed the fair at the Purbachal venue for the first time in 2022.
The organisers arrange special bus services every year to travel to the new venue adjacent to Narayanganj’s Rupganj Upazila, about 14 kilometres away from Dhaka’s Kuril flyover.
Traders from different countries - including India, Hong Kong, Turkey, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Pakistan, Thailand and Nepal - join the fair almost every year.