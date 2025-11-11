3 to die for murder of Bogura union council chairman candidate

A Bogura court has sentenced three people to death and three others to life in prison over the murder of Tozammel Haque, a candidate for chairman in the Bogura union council elections in 2017.

Judge Shajahan Kabir of the Bogura District and Sessions Court delivered the verdict in the eight-year-old case after an extended trial on Tuesday.

The death row convicts are Babul Prang aka Abul Kalam Azad, Manik, and Moniruzzaman aka Mishu. Pintu aka Majedur Rahman, Delowar Hossain, and Ashik received life in prison. Each of the convicts has also been fined Tk 100,000, confirms state prosecutor Abdul Based.

He said that on Nov 27, 2017, businessman and Union Parishad (UP) chairman candidate Tozammel had gone to Boithabhanga village to attend his cousin’s wedding. After the event, he and his cousins Nayan and Asad were returning home when criminals blocked the motorcycle in the Dakhinpara area. The attackers then hacked at Tozammel and Nayan with sharp weapons. Locals rescued Tozammel and Nayan and took them to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital. Tozammel died on the way.

Based also said that of the six convicts, only Pintu was in court for the verdict. The others did not appear at the hearing.