HC summons Cox's Bazar deputy commissioner on contempt charge

The High Court has summoned the deputy commissioner of Cox's Bazar for failing to uphold a judicial directive on the illegal encroachment of the coastal town's sea beach.

On Thursday, Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil ordered Mamunur Rashid to appear before the court on Oct 19 after hearing a contempt of court petition.

It also issued a rule directed at five district officials, seeking an explanation on why hundreds of shops were allowed to set up on the beaches in violation of the court order.