HC summons Cox's Bazar deputy commissioner on contempt charge

The High Court has summoned the deputy commissioner of Cox's Bazar for failing to uphold a judicial directive on the illegal encroachment of the coastal town's sea beach.
On Thursday, Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil ordered Mamunur Rashid to appear before the court on Oct 19 after hearing a contempt of court petition.
It also issued a rule directed at five district officials, seeking an explanation on why hundreds of shops were allowed to set up on the beaches in violation of the court order.
Lt Col Forkan Ahmad, the chairman of Cox's Bazar Development Authority, Deputy City Planner Tanvir Hasan Rezaul, DC Mamunur Rashid, the district's Superintendent of Police Md Hasanuzzaman and Cox's Bazar Municipal Mayor Mujibur Rahman have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.
Earlier on Feb 7, lawyer Manzil Morshed, president of the rights group Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh, sent a legal notice to the district administration about the establishment of makeshift shops on the beaches. It cited a 2011 High Court judgment ordering the removal of all illegal structures.
According to the notice, the rights group visited Cox's Bazar and noticed the encroachment of the beach.
“All the illegal structures had previously been evicted in line with a court order. At present, a few unscrupulous businessmen are earning millions by occupying and renting out those premises, but the administration is not taking action. This amounts to a contempt of court.”
Addressing the matter, lawyer Morshed said, “We had filed a writ petition challenging the fact that illegal structures were being built on the beaches. After hearing the petition, the High Court passed a verdict in 2011."
"In that judgment, the court ordered the eviction of the illegal structures. Accordingly, those illegal establishments were removed. But lately, the administration has allowed about 100 shops to be set up in exchange for money. I filed a contempt of court case in that regard four months ago."
After the hearing, the court issued a contempt rule against the officials, he said. "At the same time, the deputy commissioner of Cox's Bazar has been asked to appear before the court in person on Oct 19 and explain the matter."