Met Office forecasts rains on Eid day

After sporadic rains amid oppressive heat on Friday, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast rains again for Eid-ul-Fitr day on Saturday.
In Dhaka and elsewhere, the rains with gusts brought some respite from the heatwave that has continued for weeks.
“It may rain at some places on Saturday,” said meteorologist Abdul Hamid.
In the forecast for Saturday, the Met Office said rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur over all the eight divisions. Some places may experience hailstorms.
It said the mild to moderate heatwave sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions may abate at some places.
Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country.
The highest temperature on Friday was recorded at 40.2 degrees Celsius in Jashore. Dhaka’s highest temperature was 36 degrees Celsius.
Despite the heatwave, people continued to leave Dhaka on Friday to celebrate Eid with their families and relatives.
Thermometers in Pabna’s Ishwardi rose to 43 degrees Celsius on Apr 17, the second-highest temperature ever recorded in the country and the highest in the last 50 years.