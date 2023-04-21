Met Office forecasts rains on Eid day

After sporadic rains amid oppressive heat on Friday, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast rains again for Eid-ul-Fitr day on Saturday.

In Dhaka and elsewhere, the rains with gusts brought some respite from the heatwave that has continued for weeks.

“It may rain at some places on Saturday,” said meteorologist Abdul Hamid.

In the forecast for Saturday, the Met Office said rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur over all the eight divisions. Some places may experience hailstorms.