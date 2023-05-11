HC grants bail to six convicts in Hasina motorcade attack case

The High Court has granted bail to six convicts who were sentenced to four years in prison in the two-decade-old case over an attack on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s motorcade.

A panel of Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the order on Thursday.

The convicts are Golam Rasul, Jahurul Islam, Toufiqur Rahman Sanju, Sahabuddin, Abdul Rakib Molla and Monirul Islam.

Lawyers Gazi Md Mohsin and Shahanara Parveen Bakul stood for the defence, while SM Muneer and SM Moniruzzaman, both additional attorneys general, represented the state. State lawyers said they would seek a stay order on the High Court decision.