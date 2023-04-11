Bangladesh hikes prices of all fertilisers by Tk 5 per kg

The Bangladesh government has raised the prices of four types of fertilisers – urea, DAP, TSP, and MOP – by Tk 5 per kg.
The price hike was announced in two separate notices from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Agriculture on Monday.
The price of fertiliser was revised in line with the ongoing global economic situation and the rise in fertiliser price on the international market to keep imports of fertiliser at a reasonable level and ensure their best use, the notices said.
The new fertiliser rates will take effect from Apr 10, they noted.
The revised price per kg of urea is Tk 25 at the dealer level and Tk 27 at the farmer level, DAP is Tk 19 at the dealer level and Tk 21 at the farmer level, TSP is Tk 25 at the dealer level and Tk 27 at the farmer level, and MOP is Tk 18 at the dealer level and Tk 20 at the farmer level.