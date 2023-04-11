Bangladesh hikes prices of all fertilisers by Tk 5 per kg

The Bangladesh government has raised the prices of four types of fertilisers – urea, DAP, TSP, and MOP – by Tk 5 per kg.

The price hike was announced in two separate notices from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Agriculture on Monday.

The price of fertiliser was revised in line with the ongoing global economic situation and the rise in fertiliser price on the international market to keep imports of fertiliser at a reasonable level and ensure their best use, the notices said.