Two Krishak Dal leaders killed as truck runs them over in Sirajganj

Two leaders of the Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal were killed after a truck ran over their motorcycle on the way to attend a party programme in Sirajganj’s Raiganj Upazila.

The accident took place around 12pm on Friday at Ghurka along the Sirajganj-Bogura highway, said Ismail Hossain, chief of Hatikumrul Highway Police.

The dead were identified as Omar Faruk, who served as office secretary of Ward No 7 unit of Krishak Dal under Chandaikona Union, and Faridul Islam, who was the joint general secretary of the same unit.

Sheikh Abdur Razzak Jewel, former president of the Raiganj Upazila unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, said Faruk and Faridul were on their way to Hatikumrul to join a BNP rally when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle.

Locals rescued the two critically injured men. Faruk died on the way to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura. Farid succumbed to injuries at 4:30pm while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Ismail said the truck driver and his assistant fled. A case has been filed over the accident.