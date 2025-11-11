Man burns to death as criminals torch bus in Mymensingh

A man has burnt to death after a parked bus was set on fire in Mymensingh’s Fulbaria Upazila.

Police believe that he was the driver of the bus.

The incident occurred in front of the Bhalukjan Bazar Petrol Pump in the Fulbaria municipality around 3:15am on Tuesday. The Fire Service then brought the fire under control, said Md Rukunuzzaman of Fulbaria Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as local resident Zulhas Mia. Details of his identity have yet to be confirmed.

Yasin Iqbar, additional inspector of Fulbaria Fire Station, said: “I went to the scene with firefighters as soon as we heard of the fire on a parked bus in front of the Bhalukjan Bazar Petrol Pump.”

“After the fire was brought under control, the bus was searched and a burnt body was found on a seat. We recovered the body and turned it over to the police,” he said.

OC Rukunuzzaman said, “Criminals set fire to the bus. The Fire Service recovered a body from the bus after they brought the fire under control and handed it over to the police.”

“However, the body is so burnt that it is hard to identify. Still, we think it may be the bus’s driver.”

The incident is being investigated and a police operation is underway to arrest those involved, the police official said.