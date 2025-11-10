DMP bans police on duty in Dhaka from using mobile phones

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has banned the use of mobile phones by on-duty personnel as security measures tighten surrounding programmes announced by the outlawed Awami League.

The directive was issued on Monday by Police Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali, Joint Commissioner (Crime) Md Faruk Hossain confirmed.

He said, “Although police members on duty are prohibited from using mobile phones, the officers in charge are exempted from the restriction.”

The commissioner’s order emphasised maintaining law and order, “staying alert” to prevent any activities of the banned Awami League, and ensuring a peaceful environment for the approaching national election.

Officer Faruk noted that the in-charge of each team on duty, regardless of rank, will keep their mobile phones active for “communication purposes”.

The directive also warned that any police member failing to comply would face disciplinary action for breach of conduct.

When asked about the restriction, a police officer told bdnews24.com: “Some officers are often seen preoccupied with mobile phones while on field duty, which at times prevents them from responding to crimes or ensuring public safety.

“For this reason, strict control over mobile phone use has been imposed only during duty hours,” he added.