Eight units douse fire at Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant

An abandoned pile of wood has caught on fire at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna.

Eight units of Fire Service brought the fire under control after about 45 minutes.

Pabna Fire Service Assistant Director Sharful Ahsan Bhuyan said the fire broke out on Thursday afternoon. However, there were no reports of casualties.

Sharful said, “A pile of wood was kept on the side of the Rooppur project site. Suddenly, the workers saw a fire there and informed the Fire Service.

“Later, the Fire Service units brought the fire under control after 45 minutes of effort.”

Witnesses said a fire service station located 300 yards from the Rooppur site responded immediately, with a unit arriving quickly to begin extinguishing the blaze.

In total, eight units from the Rooppur Modern Fire Service Station, Green City Fire Service Station, Rooppur Temporary Fire Service Station, and Ishwardi Fire Service Station joined to bring the fire under control in stages.

Asaduzzaman, an officer at the Rooppur Green City Modern Fire Station, confirmed that the blaze had been fully contained.

“There was no major damage in this incident. However, an investigation is under way to determine how the fire started,” he said.

Despite repeated attempts, no comment was received from any official at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.