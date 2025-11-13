Election Commission launches talks as parties eye schedule to end poll ‘uncertainty’

After completing legal reforms and electoral preparations, the Election Commission (EC) led by AMM Nasir Uddin is set to meet registered political parties for the first time.

The commission plans to announce the schedule for the parliamentary polls in early December, aiming to hold the polls in the first half of February.

Political parties are now focused on that announcement.

Consultations with stakeholders began in September, covering law and order, the voting process, symbols for allied parties, procedures for overseas Bangladeshis, legal reforms and their enforcement, and creating equal opportunities for all participants.

On Nov 18, the “Postal Vote BD” registration app is scheduled to be launched, enabling overseas voters, polling officials, and inmates to register and participate in the election.

Preparations such as finalising the voter list, defining parliamentary constituency boundaries, determining polling centres, registering observer organisations and political parties are being completed. The final stage involves dialogue with political parties.

Currently, 53 parties including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami are registered with the EC. Registration is under process for the National Citizen Party (NCP) and two other new parties.

Registration of the Awami League remains suspended, while three older parties have been deregistered.

The first day of dialogue on Thursday will have two sessions, inviting 12 parties in total. Each party may send up to three representatives to the conference room of the Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon.

Morning session (10am–12pm):

• Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)

• Bangladesh Congress

• Bangladesh Muslim League

• National People’s Party (NPP)

• Bangladesh Khilafat Andolan

• Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Bangladesh

Afternoon session (2pm–4pm):

• Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB)

• Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JaSaD)

• Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BaSaD)

• Revolutionary Workers Party of Bangladesh (RWPB)

• Bangladesh Nationalist Front (BNF)

• Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM)

CPB General Secretary Abdullah Al Kafi Ratan said the party would propose reducing candidate deposits and election expenses, while also demanding the schedule be announced to remove “uncertainty” about the election.

“Voting will take place in early February, the EC will release the schedule in early December. We will insist in the dialogue that the exact date of the schedule be communicated. This will eliminate all doubts about the election,” he added.

CPB President Sazzad Zahir Chandan will lead a three-member team for the dialogue. The party will also present recommendations on overseas voting, postal ballots, public voting, and EC progress amid prevailing conditions.

The party considers holding a referendum before the parliamentary election “unnecessary”.

“Even if the referendum must take place, it can be held on the same day as the national election,” said Ratan.

Provisions requiring allied parties to vote on their own symbols may still generate differing opinions during EC dialogue, even after amendments to the RPO.

Bangladesh Muslim League Secretary General Kazi Abul Khair said, “We have raised demands before, and with RPO amendments now in place, we will present our party’s views on overall election arrangements and submit written proposals.”

The Revolutionary Workers Party General Secretary Saiful Haque said allied parties should not be compelled to vote on their own symbols for this election and the EC should provide time for consultation, though this rule could apply in future polls.

The party will also offer proposals for reviewing RPO and codes of conduct.

Expressing concerns over law and order, he added: “People are eager to vote, but the EC has yet to earn public trust. After the schedule announcement, several ministries should cooperate with the EC.

“We also seek updates on referendum preparations. We believe a referendum is not feasible now, but it could be held on the same day as the parliamentary vote.”

Although parties earlier took part in the National Consensus Commission’s discussions on reform recommendations, the EC finalised legal amendments without separate consultations, drawing criticism from several groups.

The EC’s invitation allows parties to present views on all electoral matters. Meanwhile, the commission will report on progress and request cooperation.

Saiful submitted proposals to the chief election commissioner (CEC) on Nov 4, noting the need for dialogue before finalising RPO.

The EC has since issued the amended RPO, which drew criticism and objections from the party.

EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said, “Dialogue with parties is being held on the RPO, code of conduct, and measures for a fair election. Stakeholders, including election experts, academics, women leaders, and media representatives, have been consulted. The EC will consider parties’ thoughtful opinions in this process.”

The CEC and four election commissioners will attend the dialogue sessions.

The EC secretary added, “We aim to complete consultations this month to reach specific objectives. The main purpose is to discuss electoral reforms, political party conduct, and cooperation for a free and fair election.”

The EC will announce the list of invited parties for subsequent sessions in phases.

Gono Odhikar Parishad, meanwhile, has demanded inclusion of the Jatiya Party and allies from the Awami League-led 14-Party Alliance in the dialogue sessions.