Bangladesh appoints Mahbub Hossain as new cabinet secretary after Kabir Bin Anwar retires

Three weeks after his appointment, Kabir Bin Anwar retired as Bangladesh’s cabinet secretary.

The top civil service post will now go to Senior Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, who was previously assigned to the Energy and Mineral Resources Division.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notice appointing Hossain as the 24th cabinet secretary of the nation on Tuesday.

Dr Khairuzzaman Mozumder, additional secretary at the Finance Division, has been reassigned as secretary to the Energy and Mineral Resources Division to replace Hossain.

Mahbub Hossain graduated with a BSS in sociology from the University of Dhaka in 1984, and an MSS in the same subject in 1985. He also obtained an MBA from the University of North London in 2001 and an MA in gender and development from the University of Melbourne in 2007.