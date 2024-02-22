Saving languages through textbooks in mother tongues: What challenges Bangladesh face?

NUMEROUS CHALLENGES, LIMITED ACTIONS

No government initiatives have been taken after the development of textbooks in five languages to address the linguistic challenges faced by tribal students.

Non-governmental organisations are working on the issue in some regions. For instance, Gram Bikash Kendra has employed one teacher per pre-primary class in 18 schools across eight unions in Dinajpur Sadar.

These teachers instruct indigenous children in their native languages while ensuring their regular attendance.

In government schools, there are no educators proficient in languages other than Bangla.

Mamata Karmakar, a teacher of Gram Bikash Kendra at Purbo Khushalpur Government Primary School, said she gives lessons up to the second grade in the students’ mother tongue. She also train the teachers.

Previously, children felt scared because of language barriers, but now they can easily make friends and learn, Mamata said.

Shyamal Kanti Singh Roy, the chief coordinator of Gram Bikash Kendra, said their work has reduced school dropouts because of language barriers, increased passing rates, and improved attendance among children from different ethnic backgrounds.

Lapol recounted how during his school days he translated textbooks for Kora-speaking children in his village to help them overcome challenges similar to those he had faced.

Upon leaving his village to prepare for university admission, he resided at a private development organisation called 'Vabna' in Dinajpur.

Realising the educational gap in the village, he asked the organisation for help to create an 'alternative school'.

The 'Kora Pathshala', established by Vabna, accommodates 21 students, some of whom are preparing for school while others are already attending.

"Through this initiative, children can comprehend textbooks in their native language and also learn Bangla," Lapol said.

Subjects such as Mathematics and English are taught in advanced classes, leading to reduced difficulties for the students, he said.

Lapol regretted a lack of such initiatives in the past. "If we had focused on language earlier, it would have made a difference."

Mustafizur Rahman Rupam, the chief executive officer of Vabna, emphasised that language barriers are a distraction for children in school.

He mentioned that teachers at Kora Pathshala come from similar backgrounds, speaking Sadri and having a good understanding of the Kora language.

Rupa Dutta and her friends left their jobs at a private development agency and established Pawmang, a residential primary school run by the local community, at Champajhiri Para in Bandarban’s Lama.

Founded in 2013, the school now has 116 students, 95 percent of whom are Mro.

There are also Chakma, Bengali, Tripura and Khumi students in the school.

Almost all of these students reside in the school's residential facility, known as Pawmang Shishu Sadan.

Rupa expressed concern that tribal children are falling behind because of language barriers. "In my teaching experience, I've observed that writing in Bangla poses challenges for tribal children. Many of them rely on memorisation for writing tasks.

However, when it comes to answering creative questions, they struggle because of their limited proficiency in Bangla, she said.

"They struggle to comprehend words beyond common vocabulary. Moreover, we have a shortage of teachers capable of teaching using the government's prescribed five textbooks. Although Marma, Chakma, or Garo teachers can read, they lack the ability to write in their respective languages. Furthermore, it is difficult for a single teacher to accommodate all languages with children from diverse linguistic backgrounds attending the same school, said Rupa.

She noted that students tend to lose interest and may drop out if they do not comprehend what they are reading.

She also highlighted financial challenges as a contributing factor, especially for hill students transitioning from primary to secondary education who must reside in hostels because of limited schools in the hills.

The additional cost of staying in a hostel, ranging from Tk 1,500 to Tk 2,000 a month, poses difficulties for many families, making it unaffordable for them.