Ebtedayee madrasa teachers leave road after Secretariat talks

Ebtedayee madrasa teachers, protesting for five demands, have ended their road blockade in front of the National Press Club after issuing a call for demonstration.

Following discussions on Sunday evening between teacher representatives and officials of the Technical and Madrasah Education Division at the Ministry of Education, the teachers agreed to clear the road.

Earlier, the teachers had begun a march towards the State Guest House Jamuna, the official residence of the chief advisor, but police stopped them near Kadam Fountain.

They then staged a sit-in on the road while representatives proceeded to the Secretariat for talks.

Returning from the Secretariat, Kazi Mokhlesur Rahman, chairman of the Independent Ebtedayee Madrasah Teachers’ Unity Front, said: “Our demands are five in total -- and the authorities have committed to fulfilling all. One of the demands will be signed on Monday.

“We have been informed that 1,089 institutions sent by the Technical and Madrasah Education Division to the Chief Advisor’s Office for MPO inclusion will be approved.

“Since teachers have blocked the road since noon, the public inconvenience is the responsibility of the state. When we announced our programme, no decision had been made. The government decided only after the programme started. The responsibility lies with the state.”

Earlier, Mokhlesur had said: “If the government does not meet our demands before we start, we bear no responsibility for any public inconvenience.”

Shamsul Alam, convenor of the protest implementation committee, added: “By announcing Monday’s demonstration, I am clearing the road. However, the sit-in will continue.”

The teachers have maintained a continuous protest in front of the Press Club since Oct 13, demanding nationalisation of all Ebtedayee madrasas, among other key demands.