British MP Blackman urges Yunus government to ensure ‘free, inclusive’ general election

A British lawmaker has urged Bangladesh’s interim government to ensure that the forthcoming general elections are free, fair, transparent and inclusive, calling for renewed commitment to democracy and constitutional values.

The appeal comes from Bob Blackman, member of parliament for Harrow East, who issued a formal statement from the House of Commons, London, on Tuesday.

Bangladesh is set to hold its national election in early 2026 under the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus.

In his statement, Blackman said elections are “the foundation for democracy and a true reflection of people’s will”.

He added the Yunus government had assumed office with the promise of re-establishing the rule of law and ensuring justice and fair play.

“However, despite those promises and pledges, the progress on democratic reform and the restoration of constitutional values and governance had not been on expected lines,” the statement read.

Describing Yunus as “a respectable man of very good repute”, Blackman said expectations from him were very high, in keeping with his stature.

His administration, he added, must ensure that people of all political hues and colours get an opportunity to contribute to rebuilding Bangladesh.

The MP made a special mention of the minorities, who, he said, had faced a difficult situation in the aftermath of the July Uprising.

Special effort is needed, he noted, to make them “equal stakeholders” in Bangladesh’s society and polity.

“Their concern for safety and security and their yearning for a fair share in political space must be ensured.” The statement said.

Blackman called upon all well-wishers of Bangladesh to support the country in restoring political rights and building a just and equitable society “without any recrimination and discrimination”.

He said Bangladesh, which struggled to establish an independent identity for its people, culture and language, must be given the support needed to achieve those goals.