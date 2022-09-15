AL, BNP activists clash as they hold rallies in Pallabi

Separate rallies held by the Awami League and BNP in close proximity have escalated into a skirmish in Pallabi. Police have intervened with tear shells and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters.

The BNP and its supporters gathered to protest against the rising prices of daily commodities including fuel oil at the Mukul Fauz field near Muslim Bazar at Section-6 on Thursday

The Awami League and its supporters, on the other hand, met at Eidgah ground at Block D of Section-12 to mourn the death of their leader Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury.

Parvez Islam, chief of Pallabi Police Station, said the clash occurred after 2 pm and it took police one and a half hours to control the situation.

No casualties have been reported. A stone was thrown from the BNP group toward the Awami League as the two sides were making their way to the rallies and set off the violence, Parvez said.

The arrival of police transformed the clash into a three-way skirmish, blocking off traffic and forcing the stores shut.