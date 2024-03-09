20 sued over Supreme Court Bar Association election scuffle, 5 held

Police have detained five people in connection with a scuffle over vote counting in the Supreme Court Bar Association elections.

The arrests relate to a case filed at Shahbagh Police Station on Friday, according to Additional Commissioner Harunor Rashid of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

"We have detained five people, and legal proceedings are underway," he said.

However, the identities of those arrested were not immediately made public by the authorities.

The case was started by Assistant Attorney General Saifur Rahman Siddiqui Saif, a co-opt member of the election sub-committee, citing charges of attempted murder.

Nahid Sultana Juthi, an independent candidate for the post of secretary and wife of Jubo League chief Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, is listed as the key suspect among the 20 people named in the case.