Chhatra League activist arrested over crude bomb explosions in Dhaka

Police have arrested a 28-year-old suspect in connection with a series of crude bomb explosions in parts of Dhaka.

A press release by the Chief Advisor’s Office (CAO) identified the man as a member of the banned organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

The media statement said the suspect is being interrogated in connection with multiple incidents, including the explosions at St Mary’s Cathedral Church in Kakrail and St Joseph School in Mohammadpur.

The statement, however, did not disclose any further details on the arrest or identity of the suspect.

The CAO said, “The DMP, coordinating with RAB, has intensified operations across the capital to arrest all those involved in this heinous and cowardly violence.”

Security measures have been beefed up at all churches and religious institutions in the capital, it added.

The crude bomb hurled at the steel gate of St Mary’s Cathedral Church was detonated at around 10:45pm on Friday.

Another unexploded crude bomb was later recovered from inside the church.

A few hours later, around 2:30am, unknown individuals detonated a crude bomb at St Joseph School in Mohammadpur.

On Monday, police reported at least four crude bomb attacks from morning through noon.

Two unidentified men threw a hand bomb outside the Grameen Bank headquarters in Mirpur at 3:45am.

At 7:10am, crude bombs exploded in front of and inside the premises of Prabartana, a retail shop owned by fisheries and livestock department advisor Farida Akhter, in Mohammadpur.

Crude bombs were also exploded outside the Midas Center near Rapa Plaza in Dhanmondi 27, and in front of Ibn Sina Hospital in Dhanmondi 9/A at around 7am.

The Fire Service reported arson attacks on two buses in Shahjadpur and near BRAC University in Merul Badda at 5:40am.

Police also reported arresting 34 Awami League activists on Monday on charges of planning, financing, and participating in flash processions.