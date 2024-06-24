Court refuses to remand Babu in MP Anar murder, orders jail transfer

Judge orders his transfer to Jhenaidah prison within 10 working days

A court has refused to remand the Awami League leader Kazi Kamal Ahmed Babu in police custody again in the case for abduction with intent to murderMP Anwarul Azim Anar.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ataullah, identified with a single name, on Monday also rejected Babu's plea for bail and ordered his transfer to Jhenaidah jail within 10 working days.

Police were directed to retrieve evidence, including a mobile phone, allegedly buried in a pond within 10 working days under the supervision of a divisional magistrate.

Detective Branch Assistant Commissioner Mahfuzur Rahman presented Babu to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates' Court in Dhaka, seeking an additional five-day remand.

State Prosecutor Abdullah Abu represented the prosecution at the hearing.

After the orders, Abdullah said: "We are not satisfied with the orders. We will decide about filing a revision in the Sessions Judges' Court after reviewing the full order."

Babu, the relief and social welfare secretary of the Jhenaidah Awami League, was arrested at his home in Stadium Para on Jun 6.

Three days later, he was formally arrested in the Anar abduction case and remanded for seven days for questioning by the court.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim recorded his confession and sent him to jail on Jun 14.

Earlier, Shimul Bhuiyan aka Shihab aka Amanullah Sayeed, Tanvir Bhuiyan, and Celesty Rahman confessed before court to their crimes.

Jhenaidah District Awami League's General Secretary Saidul Karim Mintu was also arrested and remanded.

Following the news of Anar's murder, his daughter Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen filed an abduction case with intent to murder at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station in Dhaka on May 22.

The case states Anar left the flat in building No. 5 of the MPs’ Hostel, where he and his family lived, on May 9 afternoon for Jhenaidah.

He had a conversation with Mumtarin on the afternoon of May 11 on a video call, but his words appeared incoherent to the daughter.

She could not reach him on the phone afterwards.

On May 13, Mumtarin said, her relative “Ujir uncle” received a message on WhatsApp from a phone number Anar used in India.

The message said Anar was travelling to New Delhi with a VIP to meet Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, and there was no need to call the MP.

Following the investigation, Kolkata police said Anar was murdered in a flat there. They also said his body was brutally dismembered before being disposed of across the city.

Several people from Bangladesh, India, and Nepal were arrested on charges of their involvement in the murder.