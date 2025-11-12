PSC picks 668 for hiring in 49th Special BCS education cadre

The Public Service Commission has released the final results of the 49th Special BCS, recommending 668 candidates for recruitment in the general education cadre.

The results were published on the PSC website on Tuesday night.

PSC Public Relations Officer SM Matiur Rahman confirmed the matter to bdnews24.com, adding they were selected “for 683 posts in the education cadre”.

The written exam results were announced on Oct 19, with 1,219 candidates qualifying to appear for the viva, held between Nov 2 and 9.

Earlier, over 312,000 candidates sat for the MCQ-style written test on Oct 10 across 184 centres in Dhaka.

The 49th Special BCS notification was issued on Jul 21 for recruiting 653 teachers for government general colleges and 30 teachers for government teacher training colleges.