Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 12, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

PSC picks 668 for hiring in 49th Special BCS education cadre

Over 312,000 candidates sat for the MCQ-style written test across centres in Dhaka

668 cleared for 49th Special BCS jobs

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 12 Nov 2025, 12:04 AM

Updated : 12 Nov 2025, 12:04 AM

Related Stories
Fair trial ‘concerns’ for Hasina prompt ‘urgent’ UN appeal
Fair trial ‘concerns’ for Hasina prompt ‘urgent’ UN appeal
Dhaka in alarm as buses burn, bombs detonate
Dhaka in alarm as buses burn, bombs detonate
Fires on 3 buses in Dhaka overnight
Fires on 3 buses in Dhaka overnight
Bomb explodes outside Betar Bhaban
Bomb explodes outside Betar Bhaban
Read More
‘Now You See Me’ movie sent new cast members to magic school
‘Now You See Me’ movie sent new cast members to magic school
Burnley's Mejbri charged for spitting at Leeds fans
Burnley's Mejbri charged for spitting at Leeds fans
Spinners turn the tide as Ireland collapse
Spinners turn the tide as Ireland collapse
Novo Nordisk cuts Wegovy price by a third
Novo Nordisk cuts Wegovy price by a third
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More