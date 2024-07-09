Three people were killed on the spot, while the fourth died on the way to the hospital

Four die as bus collides with covered van in Bogura

Four people have been killed and seven others injured after a bus collided with a covered van in Bogura.

The accident occurred on the Bogura-Dhaka Highway in the suburb of Banani on Tuesday morning, according to Abbas Ali, chief of Kundurhat Highway Police Station.

Three of the dead have been identified as Jamal Hossain, Shameem Hossain, and covered van driver Hridoy.

A woman killed in the accident has yet to be identified.

Those injured in the accident have been admitted to the Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura.

“A Shah Fateh Ali Paribahan bus was headed from Dhaka to Naogaon when it crashed head-first into a covered van. Three people, including a woman, were killed on the spot. The injured were rescued and taken to the hospital, where another person died.”

The two vehicles involved in the accident have been seized and law enforcers are working to identify the victims, OC Abbas said.