It was her first state visit after reelection

Hasina to brief media on India visit on Tuesday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will appear before the press on Tuesday to speak about the outcome of her state visit to India.

The press conference will be held at her official Ganabhaban residence at 11am, according to MM Imrul Kayes, assistant press secretary to the prime minister.

Hasina went to New Delhi on Friday on a two-day state visit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

During this visit, Dhaka and New Delhi signed seven new Memorandums of Understanding and renewed three others to further consolidate ties.

Media reports said the two prime ministers discussed India's desire for railway transit through Bangladesh to connect its northeast with the rest of the country.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said trial runs of Indian trains through Bangladesh will start next month.

Bangladesh has not revealed details on transit terms and conditions.

The neighbouring country has also offered to be part of the Teesta mega project, according to reports. The Bangladesh government is seeking concessional loan from China for the scheme.

Hasina holds press conferences after foreign trips, allowing journalists to ask questions covering recent economic or political issues.

She last briefed the press on May 2 about her trip to Thailand.