Six murders in Kushtia: Tribunal orders to open trial against Hanif, 3 others

The International Crimes Tribunal has ordered to open the trial against Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif and three others in a case filed over the killing of six people during the July Uprising in Kushtia.

The International Crimes Tribunal-2 led by Justice Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury issued the order on Sunday.

The opening statement on the case has been scheduled on Nov 25.

Other suspects in the case are: Kushtia District Council Chairman and Kushtia Awami League President Sadar Uddin Khan, General Secretary Azgar Ali and Sadar Upazila Chairman Ataur Rahman Ata.

On Oct 6, the tribunal took into account the complaint against Hanif and three other suspects. On the same day, arrest warrants were issued against them and authorities were ordered to present the accused to the court on Oct 14.

However, on the scheduled day, police informed the court that the suspects could not be arrested. In that context, the tribunal ordered the publication of notices in two national dailies, with directives for the four suspects to appear at the court.

The tribunal then appointed lawyers for the fugitive defendants on Oct 23. It also set Oct 27 as the date for framing charges.

One of the three charges taken into consideration against Hanif is the charge of 'command responsibility'. He has been accused of supporting Obaidul Quader’s statement saying “Awami League and Chhatra League were enough to prevent the protesters” while being present at the media briefing.

Another allegation entails giving 'direct orders to kill the students and public' and 'conspired' at a meeting in Kushtia on Jul 29, 2024.

The third allegation is that he “killed six people” in Kushtia city during the mass protests in July and August 2024.