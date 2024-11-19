4 die as bus crashes into pickup truck in Tangail

The two vehicles involved in the accident have been seized by the police

Four people have been killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a pickup truck in Tangail’s Madhupur Upazila.

The accident occurred around 5:30am on Tuesday in front of Malauri Government Primary School on the Tangail-Jamalpur Regional Highway, according to Inspector Rasel Ahmed of Madhupur Police Station.

Three of the dead have been identified as Rabiul Islam, 28, and Barillah, 42, from Jamalpur’s Islampur Upazila, and pickup driver Sujon Mia. The fourth victim has yet to be identified.

A Binimoy Paribahan bus was headed from Dhanbari to Dhaka when it crashed into a pickup headed to Jamalpur, said Inspector Rasel.

“Two people died on the spot. Two others were critically injured. They were rescued and taken to the Madhupur Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor declared them dead.”

The two vehicles involved in the accident have been seized and taken to the police station, law enforcers say.