Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 20, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

4 die as bus crashes into pickup truck in Tangail

The two vehicles involved in the accident have been seized by the police

4 die in Tangail road crash

Tangail Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 19 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM

Updated : 19 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM

Related Stories
Beximco, Dorin workers block Gazipur road again
Beximco, Dorin workers block Gazipur road again
‘Tensions’ as police enter Titumir College amid ‘shutdown’
‘Tensions’ as police enter Titumir College amid ‘shutdown’
Titumir College students announce indefinite closure over university demand
Titumir College students announce indefinite closure over university demand
Yunus wants ‘EU-like’ relations with India
Yunus wants ‘EU-like’ relations with India
Read More
US imposes sanctions on senior Hamas officials
US imposes sanctions on senior Hamas officials
Russia starts making nuclear-resistant mobile bomb shelters
Russia starts making nuclear-resistant mobile bomb shelters
Hamas will no longer rule enclave: Netanyahu
Hamas will no longer rule enclave: Netanyahu
Ukraine hits Russia with US ATACMS missiles
Ukraine hits Russia with US ATACMS missiles
Read More
Opinion

Samira Tahsoon

Gen Z votes matter in the US poll
Gen Z votes matter in the US poll

Rajib Das

Do we overhype the US election?
Do we overhype the US election?

Mahmudur R Manna

Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy

Muntasir Mamun

Pedalling through parallels
Pedalling through parallels
Read More