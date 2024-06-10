3 trapped as rain triggers landslide in Sylhet

The police, Fire Service, and the local administration are conducting rescue efforts

Heavy rain has triggered a landslide in Sylhet, burying a house.

Three people are trapped inside and the police, Fire Service, and local administration are working to rescue them.

The incident occurred in Islampur’s Chamelibag in Ward No. 35 in the city corporation around 6am on Monday, said Md Jahangir Alam, the ward councillor.

No casualties from the incident have been reported so far.

Mohammad Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, chief of Sylhet’s Shahparan Police Station, said:

“A team of ours headed over around 7am when a landslide was reported. Due to the heavy rain, there was a hill collapse and it fell onto a house. Three people inside were trapped.”

“The house was right below the hill. Police and fire service personnel are actively attempting to rescue its residents.”

Two families live in the house, said councillor Jahangir.

“Six people from two families were trapped in the landslide,” he said. “The police, Fire Service and we went to the scene and were able to recover three members of a family in healthy condition.”

“Three members of another family are still trapped. Two Fire Service units are working on rescue efforts. The police, workers from the Sylhet City Corporation and locals are supporting them.”

The heavy rain is delaying rescue efforts, Jahangir said.

“Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Md Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury is at the scene. He has requested military assistance. We are trying to rescue them alive.”