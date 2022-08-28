Two mortar shells fired from Myanmar land in Bangladesh

Two mortar shells fired from Myanmar have landed in Bangladesh near the border in Bandarban, causing panic among residents.

Police said the shells fell close to a mosque half a kilometre from the Tumbru border of Ghumdhum, Naikhyangchhari around 2:30 pm on Monday.

Authorities believe the shells were fired during a confrontation between the Myanmar Border Police and a rebel group.

The shells caused no damage or casualties, said Tariqul Islam, the district’s superintendent of police.

One of the shells landed next to Uttorpara Jame Mosque and the other 200 metres away from the mosque, according to him.