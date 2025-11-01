'My daughter left home four days ago. She returned as a corpse'

They met in college, fell in love, and got married. But the marriage didn’t last even four days. After the woman was found dead, a case was filed against her husband, Sajjadul Islam Nahid, accusing him of abetting her suicide.

Police have completed their investigation and submitted a chargesheet. However, the woman's father refused to accept it as a case of suicide.

With deep sorrow, he said: “Four days ago my daughter left home. Today, she returned as a corpse.”

On Dec 30 last year, the body of Nowrin Afroz Mohona was recovered from Palashbari in Dhaka's Ashulia. The next day, her brother, Rahat Ahmed, filed a case against Nahid on charges of abetment of suicide. Mohona had met Nahid while studying at Daffodil Polytechnic Institute. Both were first-year students at the time, studying at the Dhanmondi branch.

On Jul 30 this year, Sub-Inspector Harunur Rashid of Ashulia Police Station submitted the chargesheet against Nahid. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for Nov 11 by Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Tajul Islam Sohag.

Mohona’s brother, Rahat Ahmed, who filed the case, said: “Mohona was loved by everyone in our family. That sister of ours is no more. We demand justice for the one who drove her to death.”

Mohona’s father, Delwar Hossain, said: “Mohona was the youngest of my three daughters. With so much hope and affection, I enrolled her at Daffodil Polytechnic. That boy was a scoundrel. Ever since my daughter got into college, he kept chasing after her."

“After my daughter’s death, I learnt that he even came to our house. They got into a relationship, which I didn’t know about -- I didn’t even realise it."

He continued, “On the 26th of December, my daughter left home saying she was going to college. That day I was in Narayanganj. I called her mother to ask if our daughter had left. Her mother said the class was at 12pm, so she would leave around 10am. I felt uneasy and kept calling home."

“Later her mother said she had left at 10am, but she never went to college that day. That was her fatal mistake, and she paid for it with her life. On the day she died, she phoned her elder sister, saying she was under a lot of stress and might not be able to call again.”

Claiming that Mohona was murdered, Delwar said: “They (Mohona and Nahid) rented a house in the Nabiganj Palli Bidyut area. My daughter was killed there. The landlord passed it off as suicide to avoid trouble. That day they returned home together. The landlord saw my daughter -- she even greeted him. So what could have happened that made her commit suicide?"

“Four days ago my daughter left home -- she returned as a corpse. My dearest daughter! And if someone hangs themselves, there would be marks on the neck, the tongue would protrude. But there were no such marks. My daughter did not commit suicide -- she was murdered. Her mother has lost her mind from grief. One day she’s fine, the next she’s not.”

However, the chargesheet stated that Mohona and Nahid married out of a romantic relationship. Around 10am on Dec 26 last year, Mohona left home without informing anyone and never returned. When her family called her cellphone, she said she had married Nahid and rented a house in Ashulia's Palashbari, at the residence of one Anisur Rahman. Since the marriage, Nahid had been treating her badly and had allegedly assaulted her, which she had also reported to her family.

The chargesheet noted that around 7pm on Dec 30, Nahid phoned Mohona’s mother and said that Mohona had hanged herself. Upon receiving the news, Mohona’s family went there and found her body in an ambulance. They saw a dark mark on her neck.

“Since the marriage, Nahid had been mistreating Mohona and subjecting her to physical and mental abuse. Out of shame and humiliation, she hanged herself. Thus, Nahid abetted her suicide,” it added.

Landlord Anisur Rahman said, “I wasn’t home when it happened. They rented the house saying they were husband and wife. They were supposed to move in on the 1st of January, but they came on the 27th of December instead. They said there was some problem with their previous place, so they came early. Since my flat was empty, I didn’t object. And then this happened.”

“I didn’t even receive the rent money. After the incident, I’ve had trouble renting out that flat. Some people even paid advance rent but backed out after hearing about what happened. What a mess!”

When contacted, Nahid’s lawyer, Ratan Kumar Adhikari, said he could comment on the matter after reviewing the case documents.

According to the case details, since the marriage, Nahid had been physically and mentally abusing Mohona over various matters. Out of shame, Mohona hanged herself with a scarf tied to the ceiling fan rod.