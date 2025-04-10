The raging tempest uproots trees and electric poles across the area

Lalmonirhat faces the wrath of the season’s first nor’wester

The season’s first nor’wester storm has left a trail of destruction in Lalmonirhat’s Patgram Upazila, damaging more than a hundred houses and shops.

The strong winds uprooted trees and electric poles early Thursday morning, causing a power cut across the area.

Although the storm only lasted for a few minutes, its fierce wind and heavy rain caused severe damage around the town’s College Intersection, said Patgram Upazila Project Implementation Officer Ataur Rahman.

Day labourer Akabbar Ali was among those worst hit.

“The storm overturned my house in an instant. My family barely made it out alive. Now, with our home destroyed, we don’t know what to do next,” he said.

Similarly, Saddam, Russell, and Robiul, residents of the College Intersection area who have given their single names, said the tin roofs and fences of around 12 to 13 of their shops were carried away by the wind, leaving them to endure heavy losses.

Ataur Rahman said, “We have visited the affected areas, and started preparing a list of those impacted with the help of the Union Parishad chairmen.”

Patgram Upazila’s Executive Officer Zillur Rahman said the list will be sent to the higher authorities as soon as possible to arrange the necessary aid for those affected.

The agricultural sector has also suffered significant losses.

Saikul Arifin, deputy director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Lalmonirhat, said cornfields and other vegetable fields were severely damaged by the storm.

He added that Upazila agriculture officers have been instructed to assess the full extent of the losses.

Although the storm struck in the wee hours, residents reported that electricity was not fully restored in several villages even by late afternoon.