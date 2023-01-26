    বাংলা

    Man dies in gunfight between rival groups in Rangamati

    Samrat, 32, died in a gunfight between the JSS faction led by Shantu Larma and MNP, also known as the Mog Party, police said

    Published : 26 Jan 2023, 07:02 AM
    Police have reported the death of a man in an alleged gunfight between two rival groups in Rangamati’s Kaptai Upazila.

    The gun battle took place over several hours in the Gonggrichhara area in Raikhali Union on Wednesday, said Chandraghona Police Station chief Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury.

    The dead man has been identified as Samrat, 32, but police could not reveal further details about him.

    Samrat died in a gunfight between the members of the Parbatya Jana Sanghati Samiti (JSS) led by Shantu Larma and the MNP, which is known locally as the Mog Party. Law enforcers were dispatched to the scene of the shooting when the incident was reported and recovered Samrat’s body at 10:45 pm, Iqbal said, adding that the body is in police custody for now.

    Raikhali Union Council Chairman Mongkya Marma said he heard about the incident from a local union council member but could not confirm the names of the parties involved in the gunfight.

