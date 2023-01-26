Man dies in gunfight between rival groups in Rangamati

Police have reported the death of a man in an alleged gunfight between two rival groups in Rangamati’s Kaptai Upazila.

The gun battle took place over several hours in the Gonggrichhara area in Raikhali Union on Wednesday, said Chandraghona Police Station chief Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury.

The dead man has been identified as Samrat, 32, but police could not reveal further details about him.