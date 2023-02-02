Minimum price of private Hajj travel packages up by Tk 150,000

Privately-run Hajj travel agencies have set the minimum price for this year’s pilgrimage package at Tk 672,618 per person, nearly Tk 150,000 up from the previous year.

The decision was announced by M Shahadat Hossain Taslim, president of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh, or HAAB, at a press conference in Dhaka on Thursday.

The rate did not include the cost of the animal sacrifice ritual. Each pilgrim will have to carry the money to pay for the qurbani themselves, he said.

The minimum price for last year’s pilgrimage package under the privately-run Hajj travel agencies was set at Tk 522,744 per person.